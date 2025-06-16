Dodgers make stunning Shohei Ohtani announcement
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Sunday afternoon there was a "high possibility" that Shohei Ohtani would pitch in the team's high-stakes home series against the San Diego Padres.
Roberts undersold the news.
Ohtani, whom the Dodgers signed to a 10-year, $700 million contract in December 2023, was made the highest-paid player in baseball history at the time by virtue of his ability to pitch and hit nearly as well as any pitcher or hitter in MLB. Since then, Ohtani hasn't taken the mound in a game that counts as a result of the internal brace surgery on his right elbow.
That will change Monday, when Ohtani starts against the Padres. The Dodgers made the monumental announcement late Sunday, after they beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Sunday Night Baseball.
With the Angels, Ohtani recorded a 3.01 ERA across parts of five seasons, serving as both a starting pitcher and designated hitter. The reigning National League MVP has the most home runs (25), runs (71) and the highest OPS in the Senior Circuit (1.023). Now he's about to add pitching back into his repertoire.
How Ohtani performs in his return to the mound Monday against the Padres will be a significant test of his reconstructed elbow. Pitchers often need multiple seasons to return to their peak after underoing a major surgery. The Dodgers were strategic in giving Ohtani several simulated games against minor league hitters before re-inserting him into their starting rotation.
The front office had to balance its assessment of Ohtani's post-surgery stuff with the Dodgers' needs in the standings — at 43-29, they're two games ahead of the Giants (41-31) and three games ahead of the Padres (39-31) in the NL West — not to mention their expectations for the 2025 postseason.
Earlier Sunday, Roberts downplayed the possibility that rookie Roki Sasaki's shoulder would recover in time for him to join the Dodgers' rotation later this season. Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have combined to make seven starts; while they project to return well before October, their injury history is full of fits and starts. So is that of Clayton Kershaw, who's made six starts since being activated from the injured list.
Without Ohtani, Sasaki, Snell and Glasnow, the Dodgers' starting rotation has been held together by Yoshinobu Yamamoto and an unwieldy ball of duct tape. Other than Kershaw and Yamamoto, Dodgers starters have a 4.95 ERA. That won't suffice if the Dodgers expect to hold off their two closest division rivals.
What better time for the Dodgers to bring back Ohtani than a home game against one of their closest competitors?
For all the excitement of Ohtani's return to the mound, the Dodgers almost can't win. If Ohtani excels, fans will wonder why they did not bring him back sooner. If he falters, fans will wonder if they brought him back too soon.
But this is a fact of life for a team with baseball's highest payroll (north of $336 million, per Spotrac). In Los Angeles, every decision is scrutinized under a microscope.
At least now, the Dodgers no longer must reap only half of their investment in Ohtani. They get the full Sho starting Monday.
