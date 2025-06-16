J.J. Spaun wins 2025 U.S. Open after clutch final hole performance
By Matt Reed
While many of the PGA Tour's biggest stars weren't in contention to win Sunday at the 2025 U.S. Open, there was still incredible drama during the final round at Oakmont Country Club, including a clutch showing on the 18th hole to lock up the championship.
RELATED: LIV Golf star Patrick Reed drains insane albatross at 2025 U.S. Open
American golfer J.J, Spaun secured his first major championship by winning the U.S. Open with a brilliant putt on the final hole to lock up a two-shot victory over Robert McIntyre. Spaun finished the grueling tournament as the only golfer in the field to finish under par with his -1 score.
Spaun had an up-and-down final round of +2 while battling the difficult course and weather conditions, however, the first-time major winner closed out the final few holes with some incredibly clutch shots.
On hole 18, Spaun only needed to two-putt in order to beat out McIntrye for the title, but after having the benefit of reading Victor Hovland's shot, Spaun drained his lengthy putt to win the U.S. Open.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Former NFL WR Antonio Brown reportedly wanted on attempted murder charges
NBA: Stephen A. Smith claps back at Indiana Pacers star after harsh postgame comments
NCAA: SEC athletes might experience $2.8 billion settlement fallout unlike their peers, expert says
SPORTS MEDIA: Adam Schefter was reportedly 'banned' from 'The Pat McAfee Show'
VIRAL: LIV Golf star Patrick Reed drains ridiculous albatross at 2025 U.S. Open