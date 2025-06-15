Grizzlies star Desmond Bane traded to Magic in massive NBA deal featuring four picks
By Matt Reed
The NBA Finals aren't even finished yet and the league has already gotten a massive trade that could shake up the look of the Eastern Conference for years to come after the Orlando Magic acquired a big-time star from the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Desmond Bane is heading to the Magic in a deal that sends Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a first-round pick swap and four unprotected first-round picks to Memphis.
For the Magic, the addition of Bane gives Orlando a legitimate one-two punch as they can pair him with former Duke star Paolo Banchero, who averaged over 25 points per game this season while leading his team to the postseason.
Bane has been a consistent force for the Grizzlies in his first five NBA seasons, however, he'll still likely be the number two option in Orlando's offense behind Banchero, similar to his role in Memphis while playing alongside star guard Ja Morant.
