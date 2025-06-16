The Big Lead

MLB world remains baffled by Boston Red Sox following Rafael Devers trade

The Red Sox have become one of the most puzzling MLB franchises after trading away several of their biggest stars for very little in return.

By Matt Reed

Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez reacts to Rafael Devers' home run against the New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez reacts to Rafael Devers' home run against the New York Yankees / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
For the third time in just a handful of seasons the Boston Red Sox are facing massive criticism from MLB fans after the AL East team traded away yet another generational talent with very little positives to show in return.

The Red Sox made waves on Sunday when it was announced that Rafael Devers has been traded to the San Francisco Giants, and it's an eerie feeling for Boston sports fans following what they've seen in recent years with Mookie Betts and Chris Sale also being traded away.

Boston fans have been quick to point out that the franchise simply hasn't prioritized winning much over, and trading away a quality hitter like Devers only proves that the Red Sox aren't in a place to contend with the New York Yankees and the rest of the American League.

This season, Devers is hitting .272 with 74 hits and 58 RBI as the season is now beyond the halfway point.

