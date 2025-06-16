Weekend Roundup: Panthers inch closer, magical putt, Clark's heroic return, and more
By Tyler Reed
Good, dreadful Monday morning to all of you. It's never easy to come off an epic weekend and pretend the 9 to 5 is where you want to be.
We hope everyone had a great Father's Day weekend, and there were plenty of great moments to share with the dad in the sports world.
From the Florida Panthers getting one step closer to the cup to Caitlin Clark's much-needed return to the WNBA, here is the Weekend Roundup.
Marching Forward
The Florida Panthers are just one win away from being Stanley Cup winners for the second straight season, while the Edmonton Oilers want to avoid back-to-back finals losses.
Brad Marchand has basically become the Michael Jordan of this Stanley Cup Final, scoring six goals so far in the series. Game 6 on Tuesday could be the final straw for Canada's hopes of bringing the cup home.
A Magic Moment
It's the moment any golfer dreams of, and J.J. Spaun got to live it in front of millions with his winning putt at the U.S. Open.
A 64 foot putt will be the moment that is talked about for the rest of the week at the water cooler. Chad from accounting will probably tell you he made a similar shot just two weekends ago.
Welcomed Return
After being absent for two weeks with an injury, Caitlin Clark returned to the floor this past weekend for the Indiana Fever and put on a show.
The Fever took down the New York Liberty behind Clark's 32 points, and all seems right in the WNBA once again.
Holy First-Round Picks, Batman!
The Orlando Magic made a stunning trade for former Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane. The trade sent Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Memphis. The trade also saw the Magic send four first-round picks to Memphis.
The asking price sounds almost comical, but hey, maybe the Magic believe they are in win now mode. However, they may have created the next Oklahoma City Thunder by giving the Grizzlies that many first-round selections.
Going Well In Boston
Basketball trades weren't the only headline news over the weekend. The Boston Red Sox shipped Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a trade that made a former Red Sox executive feel the move was 'malpractice'.
The Red Sox have some work to do if they have plans on competing for the AL East crown, and a move like this doesn't show the front office has faith in the 2025 edition of the team.
On The Mound
The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Shohei Ohtani will take the mound tonight for the first time this season.
The $700 million man will take the mound against the San Diego Padres in what could be one of the most watched games all season.
Only The Bengals
On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Cincinnati Bengals have resumed talks with star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson on a new deal.
Hendrickson was the 2024 NFL sack leader and is looking to be one of the highest-paid defensive ends in the league. However, this may not be the franchise to give him that payday.
The Places He'll Go
NBA insider Shams Charania is reporting that Kevin Durant has three trade destinations on his mind: the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and the Miami Heat.
Durant is one of the greatest ever to play the game of basketball, but this picking out his future drama is lame. Does anyone have an interest in building in one place anymore?
Taking The Show On The Road
NASCAR took their series to Mexico City over the weekend, and it did not disappoint. Shan van Gisbergen showed why he is the master of the road course with his impressive win.
Emotional Win
Former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman got back in the win column for the first time since 2021 with a unanimous victory overJoaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night in Atlanta. Will this be the start of one of the most epic comebacks in MMA history?
Still Hiring
The New York Knicks have still not found their new head coach, which means it may be time for the franchise to beg back the man they let go.
Yes, it may sound crazy, but what do the Knicks have to lose? The worst Thibodeau could do is bring them back to the Eastern Conference Finals, which is something evidently the Knicks don't want.
The Beauty Of Baseball
No sport can humble its athletes faster than baseball. The Detroit Tigers entered their weekend series with the Cincinnati Reds with the best record in the league. They left as the losers of the series to a team that hadn't won a series after losing the first game of said series in almost two years.
If that doesn't sum up baseball, then I don't know what will.
Epic Anniversary
The rose is in bloom, and today we celebrate the anniversary of one of the greatest movies of all time, 'Batman Forever'.
30 years ago, the hero of Gotham City hit the big screen, fighting off Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones in a movie that should be shown to anyone from a younger generation who wants to know what the 90s were like.
Speaking Of The 90s
Capri Sun has decided to drop every millennial's dream with their release of a 20 ounce long boy. The item will only be on sale on the official Walmart website.
Imagine how mad your mom would be after your straw punches a hole in the pack of this pouch and 20 ounces of the citrus delicacy stains the carpet in your bedroom. Sorry, bad memories.
On my six hour car ride over the weekend to celebrate Father's Day with my older twin, I decided to go old school with my music and turn to different radio stations every five minutes. In my research, I discovered the song 'Sally, When The Wine Runs Out' by ROLE MODEL is the most played song on the radio.
At first, it wasn't for me. Then, on my 15th listen, I realized this is a bop. I'm sure I'm late to the party, but for those of you that may also be late, give it a listen. It's a real smooth dance with the eardrums.
That's all for this edition of the Weekend Roundup. Don't let this Monday get you down. Soon enough, we all will meet back here to go over the week that was.
Until then, safe travels.