'Real chance' Bill Belichick doesn't coach any games at North Carolina
By Matt Reed
As the summer approaches and the college football season gets closer, North Carolina football fans should still have a lot of questions about their team heading into the 2025 season, especially with the way that head coach Bill Belichick continues to be in the headlines.
RELATED: Bill Belichick has awkward moment at Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine pageant
Reporter Pablo Torre has done a lot of work recently highlighting Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson's relationship, including her role forcing herself into a commercial shoot, but according to Torre there's more to the story that could involve Belichick's coaching future.
While speaking with Domonique Foxworth, the Meadowlark Media host made the claim that there's an "absolutely real chance" that Belichick never coaches a game at North Carolina, especially given the fact that there's a significant drop in his contract in June that lowers the school's buyout from $10 million to $1 million.
Now despite all of these recent reports, North Carolina did issue a statement last week stating that while Hudson isn't an employee of the school or serve as a member of Belichick's coaching staff that she's more than welcome on campus and at the team's training facilities.
