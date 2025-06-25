Maine declares June 25th, 2025, 'Flagg Day' ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
By Tyler Reed
On Wednesday night, 30 aspiring NBA stars will hear their name called during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
It's been the worst kept secret since the end of the college basketball season that Cooper Flagg will be the one to hear his name called first on Wednesday night.
The Dallas Mavericks own the first pick, and it appears they will be selecting the former Duke Blue Devils star with that selection.
RELATED: DeMarcus Cousins claims Cooper Flagg shouldn’t be drafted No. 1 overall
Flagg's life will change forever after becoming the number one pick in the NBA Draft. However, his home state of Maine doesn't want him to forget his roots.
According to The Athletic, the state of Maine is declaring June 25th, 2025, 'Flagg Day'. A pretty cool gesture for a soon to be NBA superstar.
Flagg dazzled fans and scouts throughout his one season in Durham, North Carolina. Now, the future Mavericks star will be looking to fill the void left behind by Luka Doncic, after the team shockingly traded the face of the franchise to the Los Angeles Lakers this past season.
The potential number one pick may be landing in the best spot that any number one pick has ever had before. The Mavericks still have Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. The addition of Flagg could once again make the Mavericks a real threat in the Western Conference.
The draft is set to begin at 8 pm ET on Wednesday.
