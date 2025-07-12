NBA star LeBron James parties hard in Puerto Rico during Bad Bunny concert
By Matt Reed
Although LeBron James has to be wondering what his NBA future could hold given recent developments within the Los Angeles Lakers organization, the NBA legend doesn't seem to be letting any of that distract him from having a good time while on vacation.
RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers seem ready to move on from LeBron James
James was spotted in Puerto Rico Friday at a Bad Bunny concert, and the Lakers superstar was clearly enjoying himself as he jumped up and down with a drink in hand.
There's been great speculation about James' Lakers future recently given the fact that the team has undergone an ownership change and that Luka Doncic is reportedly seen as the clear player that they want to build around given his age and international marketability after Los Angeles traded for him last season.
However, the 40 year old will certainly have options if he does become available and a team wants to make a push towards an NBA title, but the Lakers will have to fully commit to parting ways with one of the game's greats.
