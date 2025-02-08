Nick Foles continues to haunt Tom Brady in hilarious Super Bowl commercial (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
It's been nearly seven years since the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl title during an improbable run led by backup quarterback Nick Foles. However, all these years later the Super Bowl champion continues to haunt one of the NFL's all-time great superstars.
Very few expected the Eagles to compete with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, however, the Birds not only stayed in the game but they managed to take down Tom Brady and Co. in an instant classic.
That leads us to Super Bowl LIX, where the Eagles will once again be playing for a championship, but this time Brady has to relive a tough game from the past in a Super Bowl commercial for NOBULL.
In the commercial, Foles' nephew wins a contest and has the opportunity to speak with Brady over FaceTime. What Brady didn't know is that the kid would bring up the Philly Special before giving the phone to his uncle to rub it in the former Patriots' face.
The Eagles will be looking for some similar magic that Foles had when Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia take the field on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
