Dick Vitale on broadcasting return: 'This is my Super Bowl, man'
By Joe Lago
The men's college basketball season no longer feels insufficient now that Dick Vitale is back in his customary courtside seat entertaining fans on ESPN broadcasts again.
The 85-year-old Vitale battled four types of cancer over the past 3 1/2 years and had surgery last summer after a biopsy revealed a cancerous lymph node in his neck. Last month, he declared himself cancer-free.
On Saturday, the legendary college hoops analyst called his first game in nearly two years, making his season debut for Duke's visit to Clemson. He was greeted with a standing ovation and a rousing introduction at Littlejohn Coliseum.
"Welcome back to college basketball, the ACC and Clemson, the one and only Dick Vitale," the public address announcer said.
Vitale last called a game in 2023 for ESPN's international broadcast of the national championship matchup between UConn and San Diego State.
During the Tigers' 77-71 upset of the second-ranked Blue Devils, Vitale expressed his gratitude.
"I want to say thanks to all the people," Vitale said. "The reception here has been really off the charts. I'm sorry for being so emotional. I can't tell you how excited I am to be here. ... This is like my Super Bowl. To be able to sit courtside and do a game, it beats the hell out of chemotherapy and radiation.
"And I want to say to all cancer patients out there: Please listen to me, think positive and have faith. And keep fighting and fighting and fighting. I know what you're going through, and it's not fun.
"But to be here? This is my Super Bowl, man. It is my championship, no matter what."
