Patrick Mahomes will crush the Eagles' dreams if the Super Bowl is close
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles are better at almost every position ahead of their Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and yet, one player will basically decide the outcome of the game if the AFC team goes on to win another championship.
Patrick Mahomes is virtually unbeatable in the postseason, so much so that he's only lost three of the 20 playoff games he and his Chiefs teammates have appeared in. It's unfathomable record for any player, but even more so considering the fact that he's following a similar path that Tom Brady and the New England Patriots paved years before.
On Sunday, Mahomes has a chance to win his fourth Super Bowl title and an unprecedented third in a row. If you're a fan of the Eagles, the task isn't going to be easy, but it's clear what Philadelphia needs to do.
Don't let the Chiefs stay within one score late in the game. It's easier said than done, but that's likely the only way the Eagles end up hoisting their second Vince Lombardi trophy in New Orleans.
In Mahomes' last 17 games decided by a score or less, the Chiefs are 17-0. Obviously all of that astounding record can't be directly attributed to Mahomes, but there's no quarterback scarier with the ball in his hands late in the game than the former Texas Tech gunslinger.
Two years ago, Mahomes broke the Eagles hearts when he drove Kansas City down the field late to score the game-winning touchdown in Arizona. Last year, the Chiefs won in overtime with a Mahomes touchdown pass.
In all three Super Bowls the Chiefs have won with Mahomes under center, Kansas City has trailed in every one at some point during the second half. Somehow, Andy Reid's team always finds a way to win.
RELATED: Nick Foles continues to haunt Tom Brady in Super Bowl commercial
Even though nothing in life is certain, when the ball is in Mahomes' hands with the game on the line it's almost a lock that the Chiefs are winning a football game.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previewing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl strategy
NFL: Previewing the Eagles’ Super Bowl strategy
NFL: Did ex-QB’s insane vote cost Lamar Jackson the MVP?
NBA:Laker fans love Luka’s reaction to Draymond mishap