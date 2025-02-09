Lakers rescind Mark Williams trade, making for Hornets' awkward 'welcome' back
By Joe Lago
Center remains a position of need for the Los Angeles Lakers after they surprisingly rescinded their trade with the Charlotte Hornets due to Mark Williams' failed physical exam.
The Lakers' decision to cancel the deal was initially termed as a "failure to satisfy a condition of the trade." Multiple outlets reported Williams didn't pass his physical, a development that shouldn't come as a surprise.
The former Duke standout has been plagued by injuries, mostly back issues, and has played in just 84 of a possible 212 games since being drafted 15th overall in 2022.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Williams' back was not the reason for the Lakers nixing the trade.
The fallout will make for uncomfortable reunions. Rookie forward Dalton Knecht and forward Cam Reddish will be back in Lakers uniforms, while Williams will rejoin Charlotte.
The Hornets attempted to smooth things over with Williams on social media, where the team expressed how "excited" they are to have their big man back "after the other team aggressively pursued Mark." Charlotte was set to receive L.A.'s 2031 first-round selection and a 2030 first-round pick swap.
"We made the difficult decision to move him," the Hornets' puzzling post continued. "We have always held great respect for Mark's talent, work ethic, and character."
The Lakers, of course, are in need of frontcourt help after sending Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in a stunning blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic. They will be eagerly monitoring the buyout market for a veteran big to pair with Jaxson Hayes, who's averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks as the starting center over the last four games.
