Super Bowl 2025: Previewing Chiefs vs. Eagles rematch in New Orleans
By the time we get to Super Bowl week, on-field play loses focus for a bit, and storylines take center stage. And this year, the Chiefs and Eagles have plenty of storylines to go around.
Kansas City is chasing history here, looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl titles. Andy Reid has built Kansas City into a juggernaut, a true dynasty in a league whose history is peppered with them, and a win vaults them into a stratosphere heretofore untouched in league history.
Their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, remains a singularly brilliant figure in the league, capable of absolute magic. The offense may not fly as high or as quickly as it has in years past, but that high octane approach has been replaced by a ruthless, methodical efficiency, and Mahomes is the conductor leading the orchestra. A fourth title in his eight years in the league would place him among the sport's most elite, untouchable quarterbacks, marking a run of brilliance even the likes of Brady, Montana, and Aikman can't touch.
On the other side, the Eagles. In 2022, it was the Eagles who came up just short of beating Kansas City in this game, falling 38-35 to Kansas City on a field goal with just eight seconds left. Now they're back, with a new-look defense and an offense that is one of the most fascinating in the NFL this season.
The Eagles' defense is terrifying, and their run game is downright sublime, but their passing game leaves much to be desired.
Who will come out on top? Check out our guides to each team below before you see our pick:
The Pick: I picked against Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, citing their mediocre offense as proof it was Buffalo's year. That proved to be too soon. While Philly's defense figures to pose a stiff challenge for Andy Reid and Matt Nagy to crack, the Eagles' inconsistent passing game gives Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs' defense lots of room to play to focus on shutting down the run. Expect a low-scoring, close, defense-heavy game, in which the Chiefs come out on top, let's say 17-13.