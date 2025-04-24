Quarterbacks will be the primary focus during the 2026 NFL Draft

Drew Allar wasn't just solid in 2024-25: He was one of the most efficient and impactful QBs in the nation.



High efficiency ✅

High total value added ✅



This chart puts it in perspective: Allar landed squarely in the Elite QB Play quadrant.#WeAre #PennState #CFB #DrewAllar pic.twitter.com/wqN1GKn4Ph