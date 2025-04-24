Quarterbacks will be the primary focus during the 2026 NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
This year's NFL Draft might not have quite as much buzz surrounding it as recent seasons, but the 2026 NFL Draft appears quite loaded with a certain position that could have teams towards the top o the draft very bullish on picking early in the draft.
The 2025 draft is being considered elite at the running back position, however, when it comes to quarterbacks there's just not that much hype outside of presumptive number one pick Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders andJaxson Dart.
As ESPN"s Dan Orlovsky pointed out though, 2026 could be an entirely different story considering how loaded the QB class is on paper, including huge names like Arch Manning, Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier and LaNorris Sellers.
Whle Manning is certainly considered the prized candidate to follow in the footsteps of Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and Eli Manning, each of whom starred in the NFL for decades combined, the 2026 NFL Draft has lots of name recognition and players that have competed in big games.
Just last season, Allar helped lead Penn State to the College Football Playoff, while Carson Beck, Nussmeier and Nico Iamaleava have all shown they can excel in top collegiate offenses.
