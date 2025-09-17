Proud husband Francisco Lindor gushes over wife Katia's national anthem performance
By Josh Sanchez
It was a special night for the Lindor family in the Big Apple, as the New York Mets capped off the night with an 8-3 shellacking of the San Diego Padres at Citi Field.
On Tuesday night, Mets star Francisco Lindor watched his wife Katia perform the national anthem.
The MLB All-Star shortstop was with their three children as Katia played the national anthem on her violin and he was all smiles, jumping in celebration as the crowd cheered. The couple's daughter, Kalina, did the ceremonial "play ball" announcement before the first pitch.
To make the moment for the family even better, Lindor went on to crush a home run in the bottom of the second inning, and Katia got to return the favor by cheering her husband on.
Lindor was being honored as a 2025 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee on the night, which was the team's Hispanic Heritage Night.
As for Katia, she is a lifelong musician. She is classically trained as a violinist and minored in music at St. Mary's University.
The Mets and Padres get right back into action on Wednesday night, with a 7:10 p.m. ET start.
