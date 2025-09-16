Tuesday Roundup: MNF doubleheader, Tom Brady set for (flag) football return, and more
By Tyler Reed
Welcome ye who yearn for the talk of sports and pop culture. We've got a stellar Tuesday morning on tap, and plenty to discuss.
From a Monday night doubleheader to a legendary return to the (flag) football field, let's get into this Tuesday Roundup.
MORE: NFL: Takeaways From Week Two In The AFC South
The Football Really Footballed
Football fans were treated to two games on Monday night, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers electric last-second win over the Houston Texans really helped us East Coasters have the energy for the nightcap.
In the late game, the Los Angeles Chargers flexed on the Las Vegas Raiders, proving that there could be a new sheriff in the AFC West. Well, there has to be a new sheriff. Peyton Manning has been retired for a while now.
MORE: NFL: Takeaways From Week Two In The AFC North
Return Of The GOAT
Tom Brady is returning to the football field. Before Cincinnati Bengals fans get excited, I need to tell you, this return is only for flag football.
Yes, Brady is returning to the field to play flag football with a star-studded lineup in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, taking place on March 21, 2026, in Saudi Arabia
Speaking of Brady, the legendary quarterback really turned some heads with his involvement in the coaches' booth during the Raiders' Monday Night Football game with the Chargers. I'm sure no one will be mad about this at all.
The NFL continues to dominate the headlines. Bengals fans were seen taking out their frustrations on each other after Joe Burrow's injury. A Carolina Panthers receiver makes the record books for all the wrong reasons, and Chargers star Khalil Mack suffered what could be a season-ending injury on Monday night.
That's all I got for your Roundup on this Tuesday morning. While I attempt to eat my plain Greek yogurt with a tear in my eye, let's watch the creation of some Baked French Toast. It will live in my dreams for the rest of the day.
Have a great day!
