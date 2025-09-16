Blue Jays' Bo Bichette Gets Bad News in Latest Injury Update
It's been a week since the Toronto Blue Jays placed franchise shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list with a left knee sprain. But not until Tuesday did manager John Schneider formally reveal the news that had seemed inevitable: Bichette will not return before the end of the regular season.
Two weeks remain in the 2025 season, and the Blue Jays are hoping to clinch the American League East title in advance of a long October run. Losing one of baseball's hottest hitters since the All-Star break (.370/.423/.566) for a significant period of time won't help.
The latest update comes after Bichette reportedly got a second opinion on his left knee, which he injured in a home plate collision with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.
Bichette played out the rest of the game, but after getting an MRI he was placed on the 10-day injured list.
The Blue Jays (88-62) are trying to fend off the Yankees (83-67) in the AL East. If they can hold on to the top spot in the division, they will begin play in the AL Division Series on Oct. 4.
Ernie Clement and Andres Gimenez have traded off at shortstop in Bichette's absence, while Addison Barger has been getting a longer runway at third base since the injury.
