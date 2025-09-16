Astros Get Hit With Disappointing Yordan Alvarez News
Yordan Alvarez's comeback from his latest injury lasted only 19 games. Now, the Houston Astros star is dealing with a significant ankle sprain that has the potential to end his 2025 season.
Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters Tuesday that Alvarez will be out "for a while" after spraining his ankle in Monday's game against the Texas Rangers.
The regular season ends in two weeks, and the Astros (82-69) are hoping to extend the campaign well into October. They're battling the Texas Rangers (79-72) and Seattle Mariners (82-68) in both the American League West and AL Wild Card races.
MORE: Will latest injury to Cubs star suppress his predicted $498 million payday?
Alvarez, who missed nearly four months earlier this season with a right hand injury, figured to be a big part of their lineup. A three-time All-Star, Alvarez has hit at least 30 home runs every year since 2021, and collected American League MVP votes in each of the last three.
Those streaks will end this season, and the Astros will look to continue their playoff push without him. Espada declined to answer whether Alvarez will go on the injured list, although injuries like his usually require weeks, not days, to heal.
“Let’s not get into days or weeks or anything like that,” Espada told reporters (including Chandler Rome of The Athletic). “We are going to take one day at a time, but this is going to take some time to heal. We don’t have that many days left in the regular season. He’s in there getting some treatment, getting some work done. Hopefully he’s not out for a long period of time.”
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
TUESDAY ROUNDUP: MNF doubleheader, Tom Brady set for (flag) football return, and more
SPORTS MEDIA: Molly Qerim pens emotional farewell to 'First Take' fans after news of ESPN departure
NFL: Chargers' Justin Herbert sparks buzz after possible middle finger gesture caught on video
NBA: Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star named NBA’s ‘best golfers’
VIRAL: Wild NFL fan brawl has Cincinnati Bengals fans fighting themselves