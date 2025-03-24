President Trump invites Kansas City Chiefs to White House to celebrate Super Bowl LIV
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs' quest to win three straight Super Bowls was foiled by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the Eagles the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX 40-22.
A customary tradition in American sports is that when a team wins a championship, they are invited for a visit to the White House.
This year, it is the Eagles that have been given the opportunity to visit the nation's capital. However, President Trump has also extended an invitation to the Chiefs.
No, the visit is not to thank the losing team of this year's Super Bowl but to allow the Chiefs a chance to celebrate their Super Bowl victory from 2020.
The first Super Bowl victory in the career of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.
However, shortly after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the world came to a standstill with COVID-19 impacting all of our lives.
It is hard to believe that COVID-19 was five years ago. In that time, Mahomes has appeared in four other Super Bowls, resulting in two victories and two defeats.
Losing to the Eagles in the Super Bowl was not the way the Chiefs wanted this season to end. However, now they will have a chance to relive the game that started their journey of becoming the new NFL juggernaut.
Let's just hope the visit isn't scheduled for the same time the Eagles are supposed to be there.
