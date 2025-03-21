Jordan Love needs a number one receiving target this offseason
By Matt Reed
The Green Bay Packers had a lot of promise last season, but when it came down to their playoff appearance against the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, Jordan Love simply ran out of players to throw the ball to.
The Packers certainly have a lot of talent in their receiving core, however, there's been a clear need for a go-to playmaker that's been missing for some time since Davonte Adams left the team several seasons ago.
Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks have all proven to be significant contributors in Matt LeFleur's offense since coming into the league, but unlike some of their other divisional opponents Green Bay lacks a number one wideout.
It seems like this is something the Packers might be looking to address this offseason through the NFL Draft after the team's general manager Brian Gutenkust attended the private workout of this draft's projected top receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
McMillan just ran a 4.4 50-yard dash recently as he gears up for April's draft and is coming off of a season where he hauled in eight touchdowns and over 1,300 yards for the Wildcats.
Standing at 6'5," McMillan could be a natural fit in an offense that requires a boost on the outside, especially given that Watson hasn't exactly proven to be the number one target many thought he'd be after suffering various injuries over the years.
With the emergence of the Packers' rushing attack last season after the arrival of Josh Jacobs, an additional receiving weapon could certainly elevate LeFleur's team into the Super Bowl discussion.
