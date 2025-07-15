President Donald Trump calls for wild executive order to change soccer's name
By Matt Reed
The FIFA Club World Cup is officially over after a successful soccer test run in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup next summer, and president Donald Trump is making sure that the United States is fully ready for the experience.
After appearing at the Club World Cup final over the weekend, Trump was seen celebrating with Chelsea following their historic win against Paris Saint-Germain and even stuck around longer than anticipated when the English side were hoisting their trophy.
However, after the game was when Trump unveiled an even more bold idea heading into the World Cup next summer, which involves an executive order on the part of the president. Trump was caught suggesting that he wants to change the name of soccer to reflect the global sport, which is often called "football" nearly everywhere else globally.
NFL fans might get a bit confused by the suggestion, but Trump appeared very serious when he proposed the idea over the weekend.
