Zach LaVine Net Worth, Contract, Endorsements
Zach LaVine is one of the NBA's most exciting players, a Slam Dunk Contest champion who has gradually leveraged his insane athleticism to become a top-flight scorer for the Chicago Bulls. The shooting guard's game went to another level in 2018 after he was traded to the Bulls, and he has averaged at least 23 points per game over the last three years.
LaVine has yet to make a significant impact in the postseason but that is likely to change in the near future as Chicago is one of the league's best teams during the 2021-22 campaign. It will send LaVine stock soaring. How does his net worth measure up to counterparts such as Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Bradley Beal, Donovan Mitchell, or Paul George?
Zach LaVine Net Worth
Zach LaVine's net worth is estimated to be about $3 million, per CelebrityNetWorth.
Zach LaVine Contract
Zach LaVine is in the final year of a four-year, $78 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, his second NBA contract after his four-year, $9.7 million rookie deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Spotrac, LaVine has made $86 million in his career so far.
Zach LaVine Endorsements
Zach LaVine has an exclusive shoe deal with Adidas that is worth up to $35 million, which he signed in 2017.
How Much Money Does Zach LaVine Make Per Season?
Zach LaVine will make $19.5 million over the course of the 2021-22 season.
How Much Money Does Zach LaVine Make Per Game?
There are 82 games in an NBA season. Zach LaVine is slated to make $19.5 million in total in 2021-22, so he will make $237,804 per game.
How Much Money Does Zach LaVine Make Per Minute?
There are 48 minutes in an NBA game, excluding the possibility of overtime. Zach LaVine will make $19.5 million in total during the 2021-22 season, and will make $237,804 per game. LaVine will therefore make $4,954 per minute in the 2021-22 NBA season.