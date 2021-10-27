Jayson Tatum Net Worth, Contract, Shoes, and More
Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA's most exciting young stars. Only 23 years-old, Tatum has made two All-Star games and led the Boston Celtics to several successful playoff runs. In 2020-21, Tatum averaged 26.4 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from three.
Now under contract with the Boston Celtics for the next five years as part of his max contract signed after his third season in the NBA. Here's everything you need to know about the budding superstar.
Net Worth
According to Celebritynetworth.com, Jayson Tatum is worth $25 million. He has a few large sponsorship deals, most notably with Taco Bell and Subway. He will make $33 million in the 2021-22 season as part of his contract.
Contract
Tatum is in the first year of a five-year, $195 million contract with the Boston Celtics.
Stats
In 2020-21, Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
Age
Tatum is 23 years-old. He will turn 24 years-old on March 3, 2022.
Height
Tatum is listed at 6-foot-8 by NBA.com.
Wife
Tatum is not married.
Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr.
Jayson Tatum has a son named Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., who is known as "Deuce."
Shoes
Tatum has a deal with the Jordan brand, but he does not have his own signature shoe yet.