Donovan Mitchell Net Worth, Contract, Endorsements
Donovan Mitchell is an electric scoring guard for the Utah Jazz, capable of making just about any shot with the athleticism to dunk on anybody in the league. He provides the scoring punch for the Jazz, and in tandem with Rudy Gobert's elite defense has led Utah to several playoff appearances since getting drafted in 2018 and posted the NBA's best record in 2020-21.
With multiple All-Star selections under his belt at only 25 years old and having never averaged less than 20 points per game in his career, Mitchell is on an upward trajectory to be a very good player in the NBA for a long time. How does his net worth measure up to other stars like Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Bradley Beal, Paul George, or Zach LaVine?
Donovan Mitchell Net Worth
Donovan Mitchell's net worth is currently estimated to be about $20 million.
Donovan Mitchell Contract
Donovan Mitchell is in the first year of a five-year, $163 million contract with the Utah Jazz. Previously, he made $14.5 million from his rookie contract after he was drafted in 2018.
Donovan Mitchell Endorsements
Donovan Mitchell's biggest endorsement deal is an exclusive sneaker contract with Adidas. Mitchell has his own signature shoe with the company. Additionally, Mitchell has a deal with BodyArmor and doTerra, a Utah-based essential oils company. You can find Mitchell's advertisement for the last of those endorsements below.
How Much Money Does Donovan Mitchell Make Per Season?
Donovan Mitchell will make $28 million in 2021-22. His salary increases over the next four years, up to a maximum of $37 million in 2025-26.
How Much Money Does Donovan Mitchell Make Per Game?
Donovan Mitchell will make $341,463 per game in each of the 82 games the Utah Jazz will play this season.
How Much Money Does Donovan Mitchell Make Per Minute?
Donovan Mitchell will make $7,113 per each minute of a 48-minute NBA game over the course of the 82-game season.