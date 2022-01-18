Joel Embiid Net Worth, Endorsements, Contract
Joel Embiid is one of the biggest superstars in the NBA today. The 26-year-old Cameroonian is the figurehead of the Philadelphia 76ers, a 7-foot behemoth with the skills and shooting of a guard and the post moves of an elite center. Last season, Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while protecting the rim at an elite level, recording 1.4 blocks per game.
As long as Embiid remains healthy, he will be a top-10 NBA player for the foreseeable future. So what do his finances look like right now?
Net Worth
Joel Embiid's net worth is currently estimated to be about $35 million. Most of that money comes from his rookie contract, which Embiid signed after he was drafted in the 2015 NBA Draft. Embiid's rookie deal was worth $19 million over four years.
Contract
In 2017, Embiid signed a five-year maximum contract extension worth up to $147 million. He made $25 million in salary in the first season of the deal and his salary increased yearly. It runs through the 2022-23 season.
In 2021, Embiid signed another maximum contract extension, this time worth $196 million, also known as a supermax contract. This contract will kick in before the 2023-24 season. Embiid is slated to make $43 million in the first season of that deal and his salary will rise to $54 million by the final year in 2026-27.
Endorsements
It is estimated that Embiid earns about $6 million through his endorsements. The All-Star center has an exclusive sneaker contract with Under Armor, a contract he signed in 2018 that will run through 2023. Other big endorsement deals include Amazon, Hulu, Fanatics, Electronic Arts, and Mountain Dew. You can see his Mountain Dew commercial below.