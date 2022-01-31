Paul George Net Worth, Contract, Endorsements
Paul George is an elite NBA two-way wing, one of the few players whose prowess on one end of the court is matched on the other. He is a multi-team All-Star and All-Defense member whose partnership with Kawhi Leonard on the Los Angeles Clippers is heralded as one of the very best one-two punches in the NBA. NBA athletes of similar prominence include Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid.
Unfortunately, George has also been plagued by injuries throughout his career. This season has been the same, as George has only played in 26 games due to a PCL injury in his elbow and appears unlikely to suit up again for quite a while. Nevertheless, he and Leonard are one of the league's most fearsome duos when both are healthy.
Such accolades also come with great financial windfall. Here's everything you need to know about the man known as PG-13.
Paul George Net Worth
Paul George's net worth is estimated to be about $90 million. According to Spotrac, George has made an estimated $217 million over 12 seasons of NBA basketball so far.
Paul George Contract
Paul George is in the first year of a four-year, $176 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. He signed that extension in December 2020. This contract is George's fourth as an NBA player. In 2010, he inked a rookie contract deal with the Indiana Pacers that was worth $10 million over four seasons. In 2014, he signed a five-year extension with the Pacers that paid him $91 million. In 2018, George inked a four-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder that paid him $136 million over the lifetime of the contract; this is also the deal that George was on when he was traded to Los Angeles.
Paul George Endorsements
Paul George makes an estimated $8.5 million annually through endorsement deals. He has an exclusive shoe deal with Nike and has his own signature shoe with the company. His other sponsorships include Dell Technologies, AT&T, 2K Sports, YouTube, Therabody, and Gatorade. Below you'll find a commercial featuring George for Gatorade.
How Much Money Does Paul George Make Per Season?
Paul George will make $39 million over the course of the 2021-22 NBA season. In 2022-23, George will make $42 million; in 2023-24, he will make $45 million; and in 2024-25, George will make $48 million.
How Much Money Does Paul George Make Per Game?
On the terms of his current deal, Paul George makes about $536,585 per game during the regular season.
How Much Money Does Paul George Make Per Minute?
As stated above, Paul George makes $39 million this year, which means he'll make approximately $535,585 per game. NBA games are 48 minutes long, which means George will make about $11,178 per minute.