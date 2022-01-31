Bradley Beal Net Worth, Contract, Endorsements
Bradley Beal is a singular superstar for the Washington Wizards, one of the NBA's finest scorers with arguably the sweetest shooting stroke in the league this side of the Splash Brothers. The 10-year veteran has spent his entire career with the Wizards and averaged over 30 points per game in each of his last two seasons.
Beal has dealt with a lot of turmoil and turnover around him in Washington D.C. as the Wizards have tried several different combinations to produce a winning team, with Beal remaining the one constant. Before the 2021-22 offseason, the Wizards traded Russell Westbrook and replaced him with Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and Spencer Dinwidde. The early returns were positive, but as the midway point of the season approached the Wizards began to win fewer and fewer games.
It is an important year for Beal and the Wizards. Beal can choose to opt out of his contract this summer, which he will definitely do. The question then becomes if he'll sign with the Wizards again for an enormous amount of money or take slightly less money to play for a contending team. How do his financials measure up with peers around the league like Paul George, Joel Embiid, or childhood friend Jayson Tatum?
Bradley Beal Net Worth
Bradley Beal has an estimated net worth of $40 million. According to Spotrac, Beal has earned approximately $178 million in his 10 seasons as an NBA player.
Bradley Beal Contract
Bradley Beal is in the first year of a two-year contract extension he signed with the Wizards in 2019. Beal will earn $33 million and has a player option after the conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA season. If he opts to stay with the Wizards on his current deal, Beal will make $36 million in 2022-23.
Previously, Beal earned $18 million over the four-year duration of his rookie contract with Washington, which he signed after being drafted in 2012. In 2016, Beal signed a five-year, $127 million maximum contract extension with the Wizards.
Bradley Beal Endorsements
Bradley Beal makes approximately $2 million annually from his endorsement deals, according to Forbes. Beal has endorsement deals with Anheuser Busch, Pepsi, Tissot, Old Spice, and Panini. Beal has an exclusive shoe contract with Nike's Jordan Brand. Below you'll find a commercial featuring Beal advertising for Mountain Dew.
How Much Money Does Bradley Beal Make Per Season?
In the 2021-22 season, Bradley Beal will make $33 million over the course of the year. If he opts into his current contract, Beal will make $36 million in 2022-23. But should Beal opt out of his player option and sign a supermax $217 million contract extension with the Wizards, he will make $43 million starting in 2022-23.
How Much Money Does Bradley Beal Make Per Game?
In 2021-22, Bradley Beal makes $402,439 per game. The NBA season has 82 games.
How Much Money Does Bradley Beal Make Per Minute?
NBA games are 48 minutes long, excluding the possibility of overtime. Bradley Beal will make $33 million over the course of the 2021-22 season, which comes out to $402,439 per game. Beal will make $8,384 per minute this season.