Malik Nabers sends message to NFL fans after injury scare in Giants-Cowboys
By Max Weisman
NFL fans got a scare Thursday night when New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers had to be helped off the field late in the fourth quarter. Nabers was attempting to keep his feet in bounds on a fourth-down pass from quarterback Daniel Jones. His face mask hit the turf hard and after heading to the locker room he was diagnosed with a concussion.
Following the Giants 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns called over to Nabers asking if he was alright. Nabers shook his head no.
However, later in the night Nabers posted a picture to his Instagram story that said, "All good 🙏 Thanks for all the prayers!!!
"I got to talk to him a little bit," Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson said. "Nothing crazy. I think he'll be okay."
Robinson had 11 receptions for 71 yards in the loss. He and Nabers contributed to just under 80% of the Giants receptions.
What a huge sigh of relief for the Giants. Nabers must now pass the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to return to play. The Giants' next game is in 10 days, against the Seattle Seahawks.
Before the injury, Nabers was once again having a great game. He was targeted 15 times and had 12 receptions for 115 yards. He now has the second most receptions by a rookie through his first four games with 35. Only Puka Nacua had more with 39. Nabers also continues to make defenders look silly.
Unfortunately, after scoring two touchdowns last week against the Cleveland Browns, Nabers and the Giants were kept out of the end zone by the Cowboys defense. The Giants 15 points all came off of Greg Joseph field goals.
After a missed field goal by Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey with 32 seconds left, New York had an opportunity to score a touchdown and win the game. A Daniel Jones interception at the Dallas four-yard line on a hail mary ended that hope, and New York fell to 1-3, while the Cowboys got their second win of the season.
