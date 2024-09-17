Steve Kerr reveals his angriest moment ever with Draymond Green
Steve Kerr appeared on "The Dan Le Batard Show" on Tuesday to join the show's voter push on National Voter Registration Day. The Golden State Warriors head coach discussed politics and shared how "nerve wracking" his speech was at the Democratic National Convention last month.
The conversation eventually turned to basketball. The most probing of Le Batard's questions focused on Kerr's roller-coaster relationship with Draymond Green, the indispensable but irascible Golden State legend.
The question: What is the angriest that you have been at Draymond Green?
"Well, there have been a lot of examples," Kerr said laughing.
"I think, for sure, the Jordan Poole incident," he finally answered.
Just four months after the Warriors upset the Boston Celtics to win the franchise's fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, Golden State's positive vibes vanished after Green punched Poole in practice. Video of the incident was leaked to the public, leaving Kerr and team leadership no time for damage control.
Not surprisingly, the Warriors lacked chemistry the entire season. They finished 44-38 and sixth in the Western Conference and were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the West semifinal playoffs.
The Golden State braintrust had to choose between Green and Poole, who had signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension. Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. Green's deal was extended four years for $100 million.
"Draymond and I are a lot alike in many ways. People probably wouldn't see that from the outside, but we're both kind of maniacal competitors. And we've lost our minds with each other during games, over whatever. Disagreements about strategy," Kerr told Le Batard. "But he crossed the line with Jordan. And he knows it. He knew it immediately. And it made that season incredibly difficult for everybody.
"That thing, that story, has been regurgiated many times, but yeah, that's probably the time I was most angry. And there's your headline. You guys can tweet this out."
