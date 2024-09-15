Malik Willis gave a very gross but honest explanation for not throwing a pass
By Joe Lago
Quarterback Malik Willis made only the fourth start of his NFL career Sunday as the replacement for the injured Jordan Love, and he did just enough to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, completing 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 41 yards.
The third-year pro stuck to Matt LaFleur's game plan to earn his second win as an NFL starter — except for one third-down play in the third quarter with the Packers up 10-0.
Willis had a very valid reason to go rogue, though.
"I asked Malik why he didn't throw the ball on that third down, and he told me that Josh (Myers, the Packers' center) threw up on the ball," LaFleur said. "I was like, 'That's the first time I've ever heard that.'"
Who can blame Willis for calling an audible in that situation? However, instead of throwing the ball with throw-up on it, he held onto it and ran for three yards.
Gutsy? Even more gross? Undoubtedly, it was a veteran move, one that LaFleur completely understood.
"I've never heard of a throw with vomit on the football," said LaFleur, who clearly did not watch Josh McDaniel's Las Vegas Raiders offense last season. "I don't think Malik probably didn't appreciate that."
Willis showed considerable growth from his rookie season in 2022, when he was forced into action with the Tennessee Titans after being drafted in the third round. He completed just 50.8% of his passes and threw three interceptions and zero touchdowns for a 42.8 passer rating.
Sunday was his first start since Christmas Eve in 2022 when he threw for 99 yards with two interceptions in a 19-14 defeat to the Houston Texans.
"I've been really confident the entire time. It's more than anything just getting those reps and feeling that timing," Willis said afterward. "Even in Tennessee, I didn't really get those reps during the week of the games that I started. It was more walk-through reps and times where we thought (Ryan) Tannehill was still gonna go. ... "But more than anything, I tried to push that to the side and just continue to work each day."
Myers was amazed by Willis' calmness in the huddle. "His play calling was super clear. He wasn't stressed out. Like you could tell he was very under control, had his wits about him," Myers told reporters. "He did a great job. There was no issues on that whatsoever. Which is unbelievable."
"It's going to be a fun one to watch on film," Myers added.
Well, except for that one third-down play.
