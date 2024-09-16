Jon Rahm continues to cash in on LIV Golf move with $18 million season-long title
By Adam Woodard
Jon Rahm has literally made the most of his first year with LIV Golf.
The 29-year-old Spaniard, who was very outspoken against the upstart league over the last three years before he joined last December, won the 2024 LIV Golf League season-long individual title on Sunday and with it earned the lucrative $18 million bonus prize. Rahm won the 2024 LIV Golf Chicago event at Bolingbrook Golf Club outside the Windy City this weekend for his second LIV win to cap a regular season that saw him finish T-10 or better in each event he completed. Rahm withdrew with an injury from LIV Golf Houston back in June.
On top of the hundreds of millions Rahm received for joining the Saudi Arabia-backed league and his season-long bonus, the two-time major champion banked more than $16 million in individual earnings on the season. That’s more than $34 million on the season, which isn’t bad for 12 weeks of work.
On the flip side, Scottie Scheffler earned more than $64 million on the course with the PGA Tour this season.
LIV will host its seteam championship event later this week, Sept. 20-22, at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas.
