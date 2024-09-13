Warriors reportedly eyeing All-Star to pair with Steph Curry
By Joe Lago
Steph Curry can still be Steph Curry. He confirmed that fact with his epic gold medal-clinching performance at the Paris Olympics.
But can Curry's Golden State Warriors still be the Warriors who contend for NBA championships?
After a summer in which the front office swung and missed on acquiring Paul George and Lauri Markkanen to add a legitimate No. 2 scorer next to Curry, it appeared the fading dynasty would slip even further into obscurity.
The Warriors parted with franchise icon Klay Thompson and Chris Paul but upgraded the rotation overall with the additions of Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton. However, they still hadn't addressed the pressing need of alleviating the offensive burden on Curry, who'll turn 37 in March.
Golden State reportedly has a new trade target: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
On Tim Kawakami's "The TK Show" podcast, The Athletic's Sam Amick said that the Warriors could conceivably swing a deal for Butler in the event that "the wheels fall off" in Miami.
"Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. He didn't get an extension done," Amick told Kawakami (who just left The Athletic). "The Warriors, as you know, have interest there, and I think they probably made a couple of calls during the summer."
Amick also mentioned another Eastern Conference team in a very tenuous situation — the Milwaukee Bucks. It's well-known that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been coveted by Golden State owner Joe Lacob, but it would take a complete implosion in Milwaukee this season for the Bucks to even consider moving on from the two-time MVP.
Amick said the Giannis situation is "always going to be monitored around the NBA" but acknowledged that his departure would be "unlikely."
"Khris Middleton is going to be a free agent next summer and has been hurt so much," Amick said. "Damian Lillard, is he going to have a bounce-back year? Doc Rivers, how does that go in Year No. 2? I think Giannis is worth monitoring."
