Miami Marlins continue to be the laughingstock of the MLB with recent moves
By Tyler Reed
When you're a fan of a bad MLB team, the summers can seem long. One fanbase that had a miserable summer would be the Miami Marlins. The Marlins finished the season dead last in the NL East with a 62-100 record, one game better than the Colorado Rockies if you're looking for a win. But it's everything about the franchise that is starting to smell stinky.
Miami relieved manager Skip Schumaker of his duties before the season ended. The Marlins are just one season removed from a playoff berth. However, it seemed that everything went wrong this season, including how the franchise feels about every single person within the organization.
MLB insider Buster Olney sent out a rather strong shot to his Twitter/X followers on Thursday. Olney said that what he's hearing about the Marlins, the handling of Schumaker's exit, is just the tip of the iceberg.
"The more that you hear about the breadth of the firings within the Marlins' organization -- from coaches to clubhouse attendants -- the more cold-blooded it looks. Clear-cutting people who devoted their care and working lives to this business just reeks of administrative failure."- Buster Olney
Miami finished the season 29th in fan attendance, with the only franchise behind them being moved next season. Being a Marlins fan doesn't seem very fun right now. Actually, do Marlins fans even exist? We could have our next victim of relocation with the way things are heading in the 305.
