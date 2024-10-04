College Football 2024: Best games of Week 6
By Tyler Reed
The college football season rolls into Week 6 of the regular season, with conference play in full swing. It may be hard to replicate the magic of Georgia-Alabama last week, but this week still has pretty enticing matchups.
Here are the best games to watch in Week 6 of the college football season:
#9 Missouri vs. #25 Texas A&M
A massive Top-25 matchup in the SEC will start your college football viewing party. Once known as the newcomers of the SEC, the Missouri Tigers travel to College Station with a 4-0 record to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, who have just one blemish on their record at the hands of Notre Dame.
This game encapsulates the phrase in the SEC; it just means more. This game could have meaningful playoff implications attached to it.
#12 Ole Miss vs. South Carolina
I don't mean to be an SEC stan (I am a Kentucky fan, but conference loyalty gives me the ick), but Ole Miss vs. South Carolina will be another great matchup. Before last week, Ole Miss thought they were a heavy hitter before falling to Kentucky (wink), but now, the Rebels will take on a team that throttled the Wildcats in South Carolina.
Williams-Brice Stadium isn't an easy place to play. Lane Kiffin will have his hands full once again this week as he tries to survive a hostile environment.
#10 Michigan vs. Washington
It is not often that fans get a National Championship rematch in the following regular season. However, 2024 is blessing us with a rematch of Michigan and Washington. It doesn't appear that either team is the fearsome foe from last season, but it doesn't mean this won't be a heavyweight fight.
The Huskies are coming off an ugly loss to Rutgers, while the Wolverines have started Big Ten play with a 2-0 record. Yes, it is hard to remember that this is a conference game now. But if anything good can come from super conferences, it is matchups like this.
#8 Miami vs. California
Another new conference matchup that makes zero sense is the battle between ACC favorites the Miami Hurricanes and the California Golden Bears. The Golden Bears are hosting ESPN's College GameDay for the first time in program history, which will make the matchup with the Hurricanes an even bigger game.
Cal dropped their first-ever ACC game to Florida State last week, which doesn't give me a lot of hope that they can take down one of the better Miami teams in recent memory. However, strange things have happened in college football.
