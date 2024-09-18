ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski left fans in disbelief with retirement decision
By Max Weisman
ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced his retirement from ESPN, where he's worked since 2017, in a statement to his X account Wednesday.
"I've decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry," he wrote. "I understand the commitment required in my role and it's an investment that I'm no longer driven to make. Time isn't in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful."
Woj, as he's called by fans and colleagues, is known for breaking NBA news on social media in what have become known as 'Woj bombs' due to how they can come out of nowhere.
Wojnarowski won't be leaving basketball entirely, though. He agreed to become the general manager of the men's basketball program at St. Bonaventure University, his alma mater.
"I'm thrilled and humbled to return to St. Bonaventure with an opportunity to serve the university, Coach Mark Schmidt and our elite Atlantic 10 men's basketball program," Wojnarowski said in a statement by the University's athletic program. "In these changing times of college sports, I'm eager to join a championship program that combines high-level basketball, national television exposure, pro preparation and NIL opportunities with an intimate, supportive educational environment."
According to the Bonnies, Woj will manage the team's NIL opportunities, the transfer portal and recruiting among a few other responsibilities.
"Woj is the perfect person to fill this new role, combining his intimate knowledge of St. Bonaventure and our Franciscan values with a deep network of relationships he has built across the worlds of professional and intercollegiate basketball," Bob Beretta, vice president of Athletics at the University, said. "The fact that the preeminent journalist in his field is willing to walk away from a lucrative media career to serve his alma mater in a support role is a testament to his love and passion for Bona's."
Colleagues and fans reacted to the final Woj bomb, thanking him for the work he's accomplished throughout his career.
Chairman of ESPN Jimmy Pitaro released a statement thanking Woj for his work and wishing him luck in the future.
Wojnarowski will now work to rebuild St. Bonaventure as they look to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. The Bonnies are coming off a 20-13 season in which they finished 7th in the Atlantic 10 conference.
