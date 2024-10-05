ESPN's College GameDay has an electric first visit to Berkeley, California (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
On Saturday, ESPN College GameDay made a first-time stop in Berkeley, California, to celebrate the college football weekend with the Golden Bears. All week leading up to the event, fans joked about the School for Brains being a place that might not be the best fit for a College GameDay atmosphere.
Obviously, that line of thinking wasn't big-brain thinking, as the kids from Berkeley brought it early.
Co-host Pat McAfee had the kids ready to go at six in the morning. The crowd would have chanted anything that McAfee had to say and now have set the stone for how College GameDay crowds should react for the rest of the season.
RELATED: Cal student nails $100,000 kick on ESPN College GameDay (VIDEO)
Fans couldn't wait for the show to start, as a few took down the gates to secure the best spot for the iconic college football show.
The folks of Berkeley have waited a lifetime for this moment, and they're not letting it go to waste. It took becoming an ACC school for the Golden Bears to finally get their moment in the sun.
