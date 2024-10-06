Headlines from Week 6 of the 2024 College Football season
By Tyler Reed
Week 6 of the college football season was a great lesson in never judging a book by its cover. A few games that would seem to be throwaway games to most fans ended up being some of the most memorable moments of the year.
Here some of the biggest headlines from a chaotic week of college football.
Mizzou Who?
Missouri told the world they were ready to prove that their #9 ranking wasn't fraudulent. However, Texas A&M didn't get the memo. The Aggies came out of the gate firing and never looked back, taking the Tigers out back and giving them the Old Yeller treatment with a 41-10 victory.
The victory by the Aggies was just the first in a day full of epic surprises.
Party In Nashville
If you were in Nashville on Saturday night, chances are you heard Miley Cyrus belting it's a party in the U.S.A. in at least one of your stops on Broadway. The Vanderbilt Commodores took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in the most surprising outcome of the day and maybe the most surprising moment in the last 30 years.
The 'Dores feared no man and let Alabama know you don't just walk into Nashville and make the place your own.
National Championship Revenge
A Week 6 victory may not feel as good as winning in the National Championship. However, the Washington Huskies pulled off the upset over the #10 Michigan Wolverines. Both teams are shells of their former selves, but that didn't stop the Huskies from retaking some bragging rights from the reigning champs.
Woo Pig!
Another SEC giant fell to the hands of a massive underdog. The Arkansas Razorbacks took down the #4 Tennessee Volunteers 19-14. A final defensive stand by the Razorbacks handed the Volunteers their first taste of victory on the season.
The world is a better place when Tennessee loses.
It's All About Perfection
A day full of upsets seemed that would also finish with one as California played like the ultimate underdog for three and a half quarters. However, the Miami Hurricanes slammed the Cinderella story shut with one of the most epic comebacks in recent memory.
Th perfect game to end what was a day full of chaos.
