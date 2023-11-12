Both Patriots Quarterbacks Had Things to Say That They Shouldn't Say After the Colts Loss
The New England Patriots lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, ruining what could have been a perfectly enjoyable trip to Germany. Mac Jones started the game and threw what could have been a horrible game-ending interception, except the Patriots got the ball back two minutes later and Bailey Zappe threw a horrible game-ending interception for New England.
After the game, both quarterbacks had things on their minds that they couldn't quite say out loud becuase someone would get mad. First, Zappe, who replaced Mac Jones with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, had a problem with something that happened on his fake spike interception, but said, "I can't say what I want to say," before explaining the situation and that he should have thrown it away.
Zappe clearly had a problem with a no-call on his final throw to Demario Douglas. Zappe was looking for a flag while he was on the field and clearly had some thoughts on the referees, but thought better of saying anything. Which is smart because he basically under threw the ball into quadruple coverage. Even Tom Brady wouldn't have gotten a call there.
Later in the afternoon Mac Jones had a little press conference of his own since he had been the starting quarterback earlier in the day. Asked why the Patriots weren't more aggressive on the final play of the first half Jones seemed to question the playcall.
Jones finished the game completing 15 of 20 passes for 170 yards and had an emotional day on the sideline. It was far from the first time that Jones had words with a coach this season, but after throwing that red zone interception, it might be the last.