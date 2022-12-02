Mac Jones Was Furious on the Sideline During Bills Loss: 'Throw the F--king Ball'
The Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, 24-10, on Thursday Night Football in Week 13. Mac Jones completed 22 of 36 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown. A quarter of Jones' passing yards belonged cornerback Marcus Jones on a single play. So it's no surprise that people were frustrated with the Patriots' passing attack. It is surprising to see one of those people was Mac Jones.
Throw the f--king ball!" It's unclear what the second part was, but people think it was the quick or running game which were not great.
As the TNF crew discussed on the postgame show, this might not be the Patriot Way, even if it is the kind of thing you might see Tom Brady screaming on the sideline. The 6-6 Patriots are in the basement of the AFC East. Who knows how much longer Mac Jones will be quarterback with that attitude.