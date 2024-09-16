The Athletic's James L. Edwards leaving Pistons beat to cover Knicks
By Joe Lago
New York Knicks fans who subscribe to The Athletic will have a new beat writer covering the team this season.
On Monday, James L. Edwards announced on X that he will be leaving his role as Detroit Pistons beat writer and moving to New York to cover Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.
Edwards had been The Athletic's Pistons beat writer for seven years. The Michigan native called it a "tough decision."
In his X thread, Edwards credited Pistons fans for helping him get "opportunities like this."
"Why leave now, you ask? Well, if I was ever going to cover another team, it needed to make sense and New York is one of the few places on Earth that rivals Detroit sports passion," Edwards wrote. "This is the most exciting time for Knicks fans in decades. Hard for me to pass this up."
Last season, the Knicks revival continued under head coach Tom Thibodeau, finishing second in the Eastern Conference at 50-32. Their playoff run abruptly ended in the East semifinals in a seven-game series loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Fred Katz, The Athletic's previous Knicks beat reporter, has moved into a national role as senior NBA writer. He announced his promotion Monday on X and gave Edwards a shout-out.
"Knicks fans will be excited to know the great James L. Edwards is taking over the Knicks beat for us," Katz wrote.
