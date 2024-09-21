Caitlin Clark gets tryout invitation from MLB team
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark has a future in another area of sports whenever she is done playing basketball.
The Indiana Fever rookie superstar tried her hand at being a play-by-play announcer in a video recorded by teammate Lexie Hull. The TikTok post of Clark's faux broadcasting of a Philadelphia Phillies game went viral.
Basketball's biggest sensation — in men's or women's hoops — likes to pretend to be a Phillies announcer? The MLB team wisely seized the opportunity.
On Saturday, the Phillies invited Clark to their broadcast booth to try her hand at play-by-play for real. Tom McCarthy, the team's TV play-by-play announcer, extended the open invitation on the Phillies' TikTok account.
"Great job the other day with that description. ... You have a future," McCarthy said. "And by the way, any downtime that you have, you're up in the booth whenever you want. And bring Connor, too."
Connor McCaffery, Clark's boyfriend, is a big Phillies fan. At Saturday's Fever practice, she told reporters that McCaffery is the reason why she watches the Philadelphia's games.
However, Clark remains a devoted fan of the Cubs and Yankees. This summer, she caught a Yankees game in New York during the WNBA's Olympic break.
Clark said she has a newfound respect for broadcasters.
"I messed up a few times," Clark said. "That's a hard gig. And also I was out of breath and exhausted, so shout-out to all the commentators out there. I did it for like two minutes and I needed a break."
"I don't know if commentating is in my future, but who knows?" Clark added. "Maybe one time for fun someone will let me do it."
Whenever you're ready, Caitlin. The Phillies broadcast crew will roll out the red carpet for you.
