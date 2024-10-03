Caitlin Clark wins WNBA Rookie of the Year but not by unanimous vote

AN UNPRECEDENTED SEASON 🗣️



The list of accolades runs long for 2024 WNBA @Kia Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. In year one she shattered records and etched her name in the history books as one of the unparalleled players in this league!#KiaROY | #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/ANoKyCpqx5