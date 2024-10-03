Caitlin Clark wins WNBA Rookie of the Year but not by unanimous vote
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday, receiving 66 first-place votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.
The honor was much-deserved. The Indiana Fever point guard exceeded the hype as the 2024 No. 1 overall pick with a record-setting season that helped the franchise reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Clark's list of achievements are long, and the WNBA conveniently listed them in one tweet graphic posted below. For the season, she averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and a league-best 8.4 assists and totaled the most points (769), assists (337) and 3-pointers (122) ever by a rookie.
So that means Clark was a unanimous selection, right? Well ... no, she wasn't.
One member of the national media with a ROY vote didn't think Clark was deserving, casting the lone vote for Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
Reese enjoyed her own record-setting season and led the WNBA in rebounding (13.1 per game) and double-doubles (26), and her midseason streak of 15 consecutive double-doubles certainly boosted her ROY resume to make it a close race for a few weeks.
But was Reese's season impressive enough to warrant a first-place vote over Clark? For Clark's fans, that rationale probably falls short.
Clark won Rookie of the Year, and that is all that should matter. However, the non-unanimous vote will likely be debated with the WNBA already immersed in divisive narratives.
