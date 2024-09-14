Caitlin Clark breaks another WNBA record
By Max Weisman
Caitlin Clark has written herself in the WNBA record book again. During the Indiana Fever's 78-74 loss to the two-time defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces Friday night, Clark recorded her 317th assist of the season, breaking the WNBA's single-season assist record set just one year ago by the Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas.
Clark finished the game with nine assists, giving her 321 on the season and extending the new WNBA record. The frontrunner for WNBA Rookie of the Year has led the Fever to its first playoff berth since 2016 and has now set another record in her first season in the league.
WNBA records have been dropping like flies this season. Clark's record-breaking assist came just two days after Aces star, and the likely WNBA MVP, A'ja Wilson broke the league's record for most points in a single season. Wilson's 15 points Friday night now gives her 971 on the season, 29 points shy of the first 1,000-point season in WNBA history.
On September 2, the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, another rookie, broke the WNBA's single-season rebounding record, grabbing her 405th rebound in the Sky's 79-74 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.
The assist record isn't the only mark Clark has set this season. She set the Fever's franchise record for most double-doubles and most three-pointers in one season. She is the first WNBA rookie to have multiple triple-doubles in one season and she set the WNBA's single-game assist record in July with 19.
The Fever currently sit at sixth in the WNBA standings with a 19-19 record. They have two games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin.
