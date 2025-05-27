Pope Leo XIV's limited edition Topps trading card has been found
By Tyler Reed
The rest of the world was probably disappointed, but this here United States of America is still proudly beating the drum of the new Pope.
For the first time in history, a Pope was born in the United States. Quickly after it was announced that Provost Robert Prevost would become Pope Leo XIV, social media tracked down everything about the former Chicago native.
He wouldn't be American if the most viral thing found about the new Pope was that he was in attendance for the 2005 World Series when the Chicago White Sox took down the Houston Astros.
The White Sox have even celebrated the news by creating a mural and a commemorative jersey for the new Pope in the section where he was sitting during the series back in 2025. The Pope and the Lord both know the White Sox haven't sniffed a World Series since.
Topps, the popular trading card company has given a select few lucky collectors the chance to have their own Pope Leo XIV trading card.
Five of the limited edition cards have already been found, and something tells me this baby will be worth just as much as those TY Beanie Baby Princess Diana bears. Don't hate, I was a big-time collector back in my youth.
So, will you attempt to be one of the lucky ones who is in possession of a Pope trading card? If it brings good luck for my Cincinnati Reds, I will search nonstop for the Pope trading card.
