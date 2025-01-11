The Big Lead

NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Wild Card Weekend, 2025 playoffs

We tell you who will be calling your favorite team's game during Wild Card Weekend as the 2025 NFL Playoffs kick off.

By Josh Sanchez

NFL Wild Card playoff logo on the field at SoFi Stadium.
NFL Wild Card playoff logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It is now win or go home in the NFL, with Wild Card Weekend officially kicking off on Saturday, January 11 as the 2024-25 season inches closer to crowning a Super Bowl champion.

Wild Card Weekend will bring fans three straight days of NFL action, including a Saturday doubleheader, Sunday tripleheader, and Monday Night Football showdown.

It all gets underway with the Houston Texans hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC to get things underway, before the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings wrap up the Wild Card round in Glendale, Arizona.

The Rams vs. Vikings game was relocated from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Arizona due to the wildires in LA.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this weekend?

A full look at the announcer pairings for NFL Wild Card weekend as the playoffs begin.

NFL Wild Card Weekend announcer schedule & pairings

NFL Shield Log
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saturday, January 11

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans | 4:30 p.m. ET | CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens | 8:00 p.m. ET | Prime Video
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sunday, January 12

NFL on CBS announcers, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, analyst Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills | 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:00 p.m. ET | NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Monday, January 13

Monday Night Football announcers, Troy Aikman, Joe Buck
Monday Night Football announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams | 8:00 p.m. ET | ESPN, ABC
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

