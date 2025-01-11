NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Wild Card Weekend, 2025 playoffs
By Josh Sanchez
It is now win or go home in the NFL, with Wild Card Weekend officially kicking off on Saturday, January 11 as the 2024-25 season inches closer to crowning a Super Bowl champion.
Wild Card Weekend will bring fans three straight days of NFL action, including a Saturday doubleheader, Sunday tripleheader, and Monday Night Football showdown.
It all gets underway with the Houston Texans hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC to get things underway, before the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings wrap up the Wild Card round in Glendale, Arizona.
The Rams vs. Vikings game was relocated from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Arizona due to the wildires in LA.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this weekend?
A full look at the announcer pairings for NFL Wild Card weekend as the playoffs begin.
NFL Wild Card Weekend announcer schedule & pairings
Saturday, January 11
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans | 4:30 p.m. ET | CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens | 8:00 p.m. ET | Prime Video
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Sunday, January 12
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills | 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:00 p.m. ET | NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Monday, January 13
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams | 8:00 p.m. ET | ESPN, ABC
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
