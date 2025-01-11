NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing every Wild Card matchup
The NFL Playoffs' current format affords us some fascinating Wild Card matchups. We see elite teams who fell short of landing the number one seed in the field, like the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens in action, looking to get themselves off to a strong start.
We see teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who seem to be fading down the stretch, facing off against white hot teams like the Baltimore Ravens. We have true contenders squaring off against one another, as the Eagles and their vaunted run game take on one of the most explosive offenses in all of football in the Green Bay Packers.
The Rams are also here, although no one is entirely sure why. They just sort of...turned up, and no one is telling them to leave.
But it doesn't stop there; we have rookie quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, guiding teams back to the promised land for the first time in ages and ending playoff droughts. We have feel-good stories like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, fallen franchise faces resurrected and looking to cover themselves in postseason glory. We have Lamar Jackson, eager to shed his "playoff choker" label, and Josh Allen, looking to finally bring the Bills back to the Super Bowl, and maybe win it this time.
So, who will emerge victorious, set up with momentum as they head into the divisional round? Who will head home licking their wounds? Check out our handy preview guides for every matchup this weekend to help you find out.
Saturday: Texans vs. Chargers
Saturday: Steelers vs. Ravens
Sunday: Broncos vs. Bills
Sunday: Packers vs. Eagles
Sunday: Buccaneers vs. Commanders
Sunday: Vikings vs. Rams