Pirates fan hospitalized after 20-foot fall from Clemente Wall at PNC Park
By Josh Sanchez
Fans and players at PNC Park were left shaken on Wednesday night when a fan fell 20-feet from the Clemente Wall in the outfield following an Andrew McCutchen two-run double in the seventh inning to put the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the Chicago Cubs, 4-3.
The man laid motionless on the field after the fall and medical personnel immediately rushed to his aid.
After being treated for several minutes on the warning track, he was loaded onto a backboard and carted to an ambulance that transported him to Allegheny General Hospital.
MORE: Pirates outfielder, suspended by MLB, could seek legal action against fan
It was a shocking scene for everyone involved.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton addressed the incident at his postgame press conference.
“Even though it’s 350 feet away or whatever it is, I mean the fact of how it went down and then laying motionless while the play is going on, I mean Craig saw it, I saw it. We both got out there,” Shelton said. “I think the umpires saw it because of the way it kicked. It’s extremely unfortunate. That’s an understatement.”
Players on the field kneeled in prayer and were visibly shaken from the incident.
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his thoughts on the situation despite not seeing what happened in the moment, saying it was a reminder of how much players should respect and love their fans who allow them to play the game they love.
“I didn’t see anything happen, but I saw (Counsell’s) face when he came out on the field, and I could tell that it was a very scary moment,” Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “All we could do was just pray for a good, strong recovery for him and his family. I have never been part of something like that before and I hope I am never part of something like that again.
“It’s a humble reminder of the gratitude we should all have to play this game. Folks obviously come out to support us, and they are a big reason why we are able to do what we do. It’s obviously tough. At a time like that, you want (the fans) to know you love them.”
There are no further updates on the fan's current status, but this post will be updated as soon as more information is available.
