Pittsburgh Pirates star suffers freak injury after hitting HR on MLB Opening Day
By Josh Sanchez
It seems like the Pittsburgh Pirates can never catch a break. Along with blowing a two-run lead against the Miami Marlins on MLB Opening Day and wasting an impressive Paul Skenes start, the Buccos announced they will be down an infielder for the foreseeable future.
Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales, who smashed a two-run homer in the sixth-inning, pulled up limping during his trot around the bases.
It wasn't immediately clear what went wrong, but the team has announced Gonzales has been placed on the 10-day IL with a broken ankle.
Gonzales suffered a :non-displaced fracture of the left ankle," according to Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton. He originally injured his ankle during spring training after fouling a ball off of the ankle.
While the Pirates remained in Miami to finish out the series against the Marlins, Gonzales traveled home to Pittsburgh to see a foot specialist. There is no timetable for his return.
In Gonzales' absence, the Pirates called up utility player Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis.
The Pirates and Marlins will finish off their series this weekend with a game on Saturday and Sunday, before traveling north in Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series beginning on Monday, March 31.
The Pirates will return to Pittsburgh for their home opener on Friday, April 4, against the New York Yankees.
