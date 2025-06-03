Phoenix Suns head coaching search narrows down to two options
The Phoenix Suns are an interesting team to watch during this NBA offseason. Kevin Durant is almost guaranteed to move on from the franchise, he nearly left at the trade deadline.
With Devin Booker remaining as the franchise cornerstone, they have a few big decisions to make.
Not the least of which is appointing a new head coach, following the firing of Mike Budenholzer.
MORE: Kyle Kuzma hilariously calls out Giannis Antetokounmpo with MMA video
Despite being a championship-winning coach, Budenholzer had reportedly lost the locker room and the confidence of his stars. And the search has reportedly been narrowed down to two names.
The Phoenix Suns have narrowed their head coaching search to two finalists from the Cleveland Cavaliers, associate coach Johnnie Bryant and assistant Jordan Ott, sources tell ESPN," Shams Charania reported. "Both will meet with Suns owner Mat Ishbia in Michigan ahead of a hiring as soon as later this week."
Suns owner Mat Ishbia has been highly motivated to build a championship team since he took over. The next head coach will surely be someone with a vision that can get stars like Booker and Beal to buy in, while also providing input on the roster that is to be built around them.
MORE: ESPN announces plans for 'Inside the NBA' as show moves to home of Mickey Mouse
Johnnie Bryant was an assistant head coach with the Jazz from 2014-2020. He then worked as an associate HC with the Knicks from 2020-24. He served in the same role for Cleveland last season.
Jordan Ott was video coordinator for the Hawks from 2013-16. He spent the next six seasons as an assistant HC in Brooklyn, before doing the same role with the Lakers and Cavaliers. Both coaches are young, and it will be interesting to see what decision Ishbia makes.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: NBA Finals set, Dodgers make statement, end of an era, and more
NBA: Pascal Siakam beat teammate Tyrese Haliburton by one vote for Eastern Conference MVP
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs star Carson Steele shows off dangerous pet to NFL fans
SPORTS MEDIA: Former 'Sports Science' co-creator, host John Brenkus passes away
VIRAL: Mets broadcasters go viral after hilarious men's health advertisement