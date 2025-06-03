Kyle Kuzma hilariously calls out Giannis Antetokounmpo with MMA video
Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks is a major situation the NBA world has its eyes on currently. While many think he might be leaving, Antetokounmpo's next team odds show that he might surprise those people.
As the team continues to try and put a contending roster around Giannis, Kyle Kuzma was one of the additions they made at the 2025 trade deadline. This didn't work as planned, with Kuzma having a particularly terrible showing in the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. But he wants to go again.
Kuzma posted a video of himself in the MMA gym doing what appears to be kickboxing on his Instagram. The Bucks forward hilariously tagged Antetokounmpo in the video as well, jokingly suggesting that he would use his training on the Greek Freak if he chooses to leave the Bucks.
"Me to Giannis Antetokounmpo if you leave next year," Kuzma wrote in his caption.
The decision isn't going to be an easy one for the 2-time MVP. He has been loyal to Milwaukee since being drafted, winning a championship, a Finals MVP, and two MVP awards during his Bucks tenure. The roster isn't in a great place at the moment, but that could potentially change with the right moves.
As for Kuzma, his stance makes total sense. He arrived from the Washington Wizards, where he was playing lottery basketball on a bad team. The former champion wants to be playing for a contender, which Milwaukee won't be if Antetokounmpo decides to leave.
